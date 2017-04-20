Panther tennis string stopped

Ho Hoffman

Herald Staff Writer

Norton’s run of 66-1 saw another defeat added to the total in a 3-2 loss to Woodridge.

The Bulldogs 4-0 take first place while Norton 5-1 slips to second.

The match went down to the final set of second doubles where Dan McElhaney and Steven Chen lost 7-5 in OT and 2-1 for the match.

Justin Csepe and Weston Clark both won in straight sets at first and second single but Josh Rymer and the doubles team of Jared Thomas and Casey Cascaldo lost in two sets.

The Panthers are in the midst of a grueling schedule which has them playing 13 matches in 17 days leading up to the Portage Trail Conference tournament.

The marathon which started April 10 against CVCA has had them playing Wadsworth, Cloverleaf, Ravenna twice and Woodridge so far. They lost to CVCA and the Grizzlies but went 4-1 against the PTC foes to stay in contention for their sixth straight title.

Individually Justin Csepe lost his first match to longtime nemesis and state qualifier Austin Hanna of Cloverleaf but won the other five for a 5-1 mark. Weston Clark 5-1, Dan McElhaney 4-1, Josh Rymer / Casey Cascaldo and Jared Thomas/ Steven Chen, went 3-2. Rymer is 1-1 at singles while McElhanney and Chen are 1-1 in doubles.