Ries powers Magics to win

Randy Broadwater

Herald Staff Writer

Macy Ries provided the fireworks and pitched three scoreless as she and Beth Hrabusa teamed up to toss a two-hitter in a 20-1 win at Kent.

Nearly every Barberton girl in the lineup had at least one hit, but Ries’ two hits were the biggest as she homered in her first two at bats to drive in five runs. She wouldn’t get a decent pitch to hit the rest of the way as she was walked three times, but even then did some damage, scoring twice, and collecting an RBI with a bases loaded walk to give her six for the day.

Stephanie Drillien drove in five runs on two hits in the April 12 game with Madison Harshbarger collecting a pair of RBIs on a walk and a sacrifice fly.

Hrabusa picked up the win in the circle, working two innings and giving up one run on two hits. Ries then took over and shut the Rough Riders down the rest of the way, pitching three perfect innings.

The following afternoon the Magics made it two in a row as they held off a Lady Minutemen comeback for a 4-3 win at Revere.

Barberton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single by Ries which scored Rheagan Kadilak and added another run in the third on a Lauren Reynolds RBI single.

Kadilak would drive in two more runs in the third to make it a 4-0 game but Revere would close in with a pair of runs in the fifth and tack on another in the seventh on a two-out double which put the tying run on second.

The Revere rally ended though when Hailey Abrams struck out the next batter to secure the win.

Abrams pitched all seven innings, yielding five hits while striking out five and walking two.

Doubleheaders double trouble

Good Friday wasn’t good for the Magics as they dropped both games of a doubleheader.

Game one was a slugfest with Manchester coming out on top 12-8. The Panthers won game two 8-5, scoring in every inning. Both teams had 10 hits with Gabby Jackson and Ries both going 3-for-4.

The losing streak extended to four games April 15 as the team dropped both ends of another doubleheader, this time at Massillon where the Tigers notched wins of 12-0 and 15-4.

In game one, Ries provided one of the only Barberton highlights, going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles. In game two Kadilak went 2-for-2 with a double and Abrams 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Magics traveled to Copley Monday, where they lost 7-5 to the Indians in a Suburban League game.

Barberton had knotted the score at five in the top of the sixth, but Copley plated two in the bottom of the frame and then sat the Magics down in order in the seventh to lock down the win.

Jackson and Victoria Rau each had a pair of hits for Barberton (4-11, 2-5) with Rau also delivering a pair of RBIs.