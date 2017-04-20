Summa Barberton accredited

Providing further evidence of the high-quality heart care they consistently deliver, the Summa Health Heart and Vascular Institute today announced three new accreditations from the American College of Cardiology (ACC), including the Barberton Campus, named an Accredited Chest Pain Center.

The ACC’s accreditation process helps organizations integrate evidence-based science, quality initiatives and clinical best practices into their cardiovascular care practices for heart attack, heart failure and atrial fibrillation patients.