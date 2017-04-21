Michael “Mike” W. Grimes, 65, passed away, Wednesday, April 19. A life resident of Barberton, he was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1970. Mike retired from Hoover Company, North Canton after 30 years of service. He was a member of IBEW Local 1985 and was also active in Firestone Park YMCA Indian Guides for many years. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Nevada Rhoades and parents, Hartzell and Barbara (nee Rhoades) Grimes. Mike is survived by his wife, Maryellen Grimes; son, Curtis (Katie) Grimes and daughter, Paula (Tom) Holmes; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother, Timothy W. (Kathryn) Grimes; sister, Marsha (Norman) Rice; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Tuesday 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., with Pastor Tal Lewis officiating. Visitation Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.