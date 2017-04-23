Parks improvements continue

Michelle DeShon

Herald Staff Writer

The Barberton Parks and Recreation Commission approved the hiring of employees.

Lisa McLean, parks director, updated the commission with the financial reports for March. She said the Active Adult Center had an income of $8,973.36 and spent $5,954.02 so they had a gain of just over $3,000. The Parks fund had an income of $23,180 and $11,285.38 so they also had a gain of $11,894.62.

They voted in favor of altering the hours of the Active Adult Center from Memorial Day to Labor Day to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. McLean said this will make it easier for staff to get over to different locations for events and programs during this time of the year. This has been done before in past years.

They also voted to hire Dan Bogart Digital Jams DJ Service.

The commission approved the request by the children’s librarian to use trees at Lake Anna park for chalk art. They discussed also putting up a sign to explain. There will be no cost and it will wash away after a few rainfalls.

Council approved of McLean’s request to submit to a $60,000 grant to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Natureworks to build handicapped accessible playground equipment in McCafferty Park. McLean said if approved, they will cover 25 percent.

Councilman Mike Soyars requested to reserve the basketball courts at Tuscora Park Tuesdays and Thursdays in June from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The commission members voted yes on his request.

After three dugouts at the Foundation Sports Complex were deemed unsafe, a company was hired to help with the $14,000 repairs and McLean anticipates they will be done near Friday, April 28. The bases were not constructed properly so they were cracking.