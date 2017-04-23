Streets top Norton agenda

Tim McCracken

Herald Staff Writer

The Silver Springs project, Johnson Road and state Route 21 topped Norton City Council.

The committee work session was canceled and a special meeting was called April 18. Council heard an update on the Silver Springs Road reconstruction. Included in the update was road striping including a section of Wadsworth Road. It was stated that not only did the project repair the failing road, but drainage and flooding should be resolved.

Johnson Road repair then came to the floor. Municipal Engineer Dave White, P.E., stated the county had found fault with the contractor for several parts of Johnson Road and that the contractor would be responsible for repairs. Core samples were taken by Summit County and found substandard road foundation.

City Administrator Valerie Carr stated that core samples are now preformed for all road repairs and instances like Johnson Road should be avoidable in the future.

Council heard second readings of two ordinances; one prohibiting the cultivation, processing and distributing medical marijuana and the other ordinance authorized an agreement for property and casualty insurance.

Going back to the street discussion, the Norton section of Wooster Road W. was brought up. White stated that the entirety of SR 21 along with the 585 interchange is slated to be repaired by the state. He said that since that section of road is part of the I-76 construction detour, the repairs are scheduled after I-76 is finished. Council wanted to know if that included Wooster Road W., as it was believed the road would not last several more years while construction finished.

White and the administration agreed to look into what can be done on that section of road and report back soon.