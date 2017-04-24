Together Again

Betty (Wallace) Nisley, passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Barberton Wednesday, April 19, having recently reached her 95th birthday in March. Born in Akron, she was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1941. She was preceded in death by her one and only husband, Frank Warren Nisley and great-grandson, Brady Hillyard. Betty is survived by her brother, Charles (Gloria) Wallace; she leaves to mourn her two daughters, Dianne Nisley-Dull and Francine (Don) Rinaldi, also her grandchildren, Pamela (David) Fortner, Katherine (Erasmo) Hillyard, Gy Rinaldi and Tina (Kevin) Knauss. Following Betty’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services. She will be inurned next to her husband, Frank at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, where they will be together again.