Herberta M. Vianueva, 82, passed away Monday, April 10. A life resident of Barberton. Herberta was very family oriented, she loved her grandchildren and was a very giving person. She loved to travel and each year she enjoyed the Mum Festival at Lake Anna. Preceded in death by her son, John and grandson, Paul Kirby; survived by son, Bud and his children, Jackie and Bobbi; daughter, Anna and her daughter, Nikki; son, Robert and his children, Krystal, Jade (Brandon) and Kirk; life-long friend, aka sister, Claire Baker; along with numerous great-grandchildren. She was adored and loved by all. A memorial service will be Tuesday, April 25 at 1 p.m. at the chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating, followed by her inurnment in the Urn Garden.