James D. Sutherland II, 72, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 22, after a brief illness. He was born October 1, 1944 and graduated from Ellet High School, Class of 1963. Right out of high school he joined the Air Force where he served 14 months in Vietnam. Jim loved to go fishing. He made many trips to Lake Erie and loved to fish the Pickerel River in Ontario, Canada. He worked for Akron Standard Mold for 11 years, then worked for General Motors for 27 ½ years. Preceded in death by parents, James and Emmadale Sutherland and many other relatives; he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda; son, Jeffrey (Chris); daughters, Kelly (Chuck) Ketler, Christine (Aaron) Flaker, Laura (Blake) Pietrasz and Jennifer (Jason) Smith; 10 grandchildren; brother, Ed (Judy); sisters, Beverly (Frank) Barbarito, Barbara Bundrick and Virginia (Gary) Glosner; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thank you to the entire staff at T2 Critical Care in Akron City Hospital; they’re an amazing group of people. Funeral service will be Thursday, noon at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation Wednesday 5-8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service Thursday.