Richard J. Simons

Richard Jennings Simons, 82, passed away Sunday, April 23. Dick was born November 19, 1934 and was a Barberton resident all his life and graduated from Barberton High School, Class of 1953. He worked for the Barberton Post Office where he retired in 1992. Dick was preceded in death by his mother Eleanor Simons and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Byron and Evangeline Maag. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Yvonne (Maag); his son Rich (Misty), daughters, Barb Brown (Bill), Cathy Yeager and Terri Keeling (fiancé’ Mike McGrath); his grandchildren, Jake Simons, Brittany and Will Brown, Aaron and Alexis Yeager, Austin and Adam Keeling, Logan Boatwright and Shannon McGrath. Dick was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved walking and crossword puzzles and was a great polka dancer. He and Yvonne were very active members of the Slovene Center in Barberton, where he was named “2013 Slovenian Man of the Year.” Calling hours will be, 5-8 p.m., Thursday, April 27, at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. A memorial service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Rod Grabski, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Slovene Center, 70 14 St. NW, Barberton, 44203. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).