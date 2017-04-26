Lisa Ann Tripp (Fuller)

5-30-69-4-25-17

Lisa Ann Tripp, age 47, is home with her Savior Jesus Christ after a courageous two year battle with leukemia. She was born in Akron, Ohio and graduated from Norton High School in 1987. During her summers in high school and college she worked at Camp Carl and went on several missions trips. She graduated with a Degree in Education from Taylor University and taught 15 years as a 5th grade teacher at Lake Center Christian School. Lisa grew up attending The Chapel in Akron and then Grace Church in Norton. She spent the past nine years being a homemaker and devoted wife and mother. Lisa was a loving and kind person who always encouraged others with handwritten notes. She enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing and cross-stitching, bargain hunting, and spending time at the Fuller pool. Most of all she loved Jesus and followed him faithfully through every season and obstacle she faced. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles; and the lights of her life, her sons, Chase and Bryce; parents, John and Mary Ann Fuller; brother, John Paul (Jamie) Fuller; nieces, Chloe and Claire; and nephew, Jack; aunts and uncles, Ben and Rosalie Fought, Norman and Karen Phillips, Grant and Sue Bennett, Dave Jones, Steve Fuller, Joe Fuller, Carla, Tom and Betty Carr; best friend, Valerie Remenaric and her children, Savannah and Griffin; lifelong friend, Heather Apitz; a wonderful caregiver to Lisa’s boys, Megan Snider; and many loving cousins and friends. Thank you to everyone who has prayed for and supported Lisa and her family throughout this journey. We have witnessed many miracles together. Lisa will be greatly missed. Friends and family will be received Friday, 5-8 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), OH 44312. Funeral service will be Saturday, noon, at Grace Church Norton Campus, 3970 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Barberton, Oh 44203, with visitation two hours prior to the service, 10 a.m.- noon, at the church. Pastor Jeff Martell will officiate the service for Lisa. Burial immediately following at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family suggests donations be made to Camp Carl in memory of Lisa Tripp.

