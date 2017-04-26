Then

Yvonne Edmunds-Cestaro (nee Kirkland), 81, passed away Tuesday, April 25. Born August 25, 1935 to the late Dewey and Mardell Kirkland. Yvonne was a graduate of Kenmore High School, Class 1954 and a longtime member of the Akron Baptist Temple. She was a 25 year resident of Largo, Florida, but today she is at home in heaven! Preceded in death by her parents, brother, Cecil; sister, June Hill and husband, Louis R. Cestaro Sr. She is survived by children, Daniel Jr. (Sheila) Edmunds, James Edmunds, Beckie (Jamie) Miga and John (Kim) Edmunds; stepchildren, Michele Schmitt, Rocky (Sue) Cestaro, Carman Kail, Teresa (Tom) Downs, Madelyn Blue, Sam (Becky) Cestaro and Gina Wilson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 5-8 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with a family committal service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: One of a Kind Pets, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313.