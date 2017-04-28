Mary Ann Lieberth, 78, passed away April 26, at her residence. Mary Ann was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and graduate of Barberton High School. She retired from Gardner Pie Co. Preceded in death by her husband John; and granddaughter Brooke ; Survivors include her sons Brian (Chris), Brad and Kevin (Ronda); daughter Michelle Jenkins; granddaughter and best friend Bridget Jenkins; granddaughter Brittany Ellis; 7 other grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers Gene “Wade” and Michael Mandich; and sisters Anna McNulty and Betty Milinkovich. A special thanks to Summa Hospice and her caregiver Mo. Per her wishes, private services are being held for the family with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com, 330-825-8700.