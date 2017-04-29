Barberton Community Foundation receives award
The Barberton Community Foundation was recognized by Akron Area YMCA at their 2017 annual meeting April 27. They are the first recipient of the Y Community HERO (“Helping Everyone Reach Opportunities”) Award.
This award recognizes a community organization that helped the Y deliver on the promise of strengthening the community through healthy living and youth development.
Senior Vice President of Development for Akron Area YMCA and Barberton native, Brian Bidlingmyer, presented the award to Foundation President and CEO Jim Stonkus, Board Chair Mary Jo Goss and others.
Bidlingmyer said the Foundation constantly supports the Lake Anna YMCA beginning with $6 million to build the facility in 2007.
“The Barberton Community Foundation is a loyal community partner that has allowed our YMCA to positively impact many individuals and families. I am thrilled to present the Barberton Community Foundation with the inaugural Y Community HERO award,” said Bidlingmyer.
The Foundation has partnered with the Y-USA Diabetes Prevention Program and awarded Akron Area YMCA a grant to allow Barberton residents to take part in this program for free. They’ve also partnered with the YMCA to provide water safety education to children and allow young residents to attend Camp Y-Noah in the summer.
The Barberton Community Foundation receives the Y Community HERO Award. From left to right: Administrative Assistant Christy Melert, Chief Financial Officer Janice Stephenson, President and CEO Jim Stonkus, Vice President of community impact Debora Rolland and Director of Marketing and Communications Amber Genet.