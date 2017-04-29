Barberton Community Foundation receives award

The Barberton Community Foundation was recognized by Akron Area YMCA at their 2017 annual meeting April 27. They are the first recipient of the Y Community HERO (“Helping Everyone Reach Opportunities”) Award.

This award recognizes a community organization that helped the Y deliver on the promise of strengthening the community through healthy living and youth development.

Senior Vice President of Development for Akron Area YMCA and Barberton native, Brian Bidlingmyer, presented the award to Foundation President and CEO Jim Stonkus, Board Chair Mary Jo Goss and others.