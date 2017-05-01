Elizabeth A. Saxon, age 78, passed away April 28. She was born August 13, 1938 in Barberton, Ohio to the late David and Amelia McCarthy. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Saxon Sr. who passed in 1985; and grandson, Andrew Barnes who passed in 1998. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Lisa (John) Barnes, Richard, Chris (Stephanie), and Mark (Cassie); grandchildren, Maggie, Erika, and Colin Barnes, Benjamin and Daphne Saxon, Austin, Jack and Evan Saxon, and Duncan and Palmer Saxon; brothers, Father David McCarthy and George (Molly) McCarthy; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday May 4, at St. Augustine Church, 204 6th Street NW, Barberton. The family will receive friends 5-9 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions in Elizabeth’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Society, Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201 Hudson, OH 44236.