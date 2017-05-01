Gregory L. Maurer

Gregory Maurer, 69, passed away peacefully at home Friday, April 28. He will be truly missed by his wife, Pam. Greg was extremely loving and proud of his sons Jason Maurer and Adam (Amanda) Maurer. He especially adored his grandchildren Brayden, Blayne and Brooklyn. Greg will be welcomed in Heaven by his twin sons Eric and Kurt, his parents Lawrence and Josephine Maurer and his grandmother Josephine Porok. He was loved by his family Laura (Jim) Sustar, Fred (Brenda) Maurer, Martha (Scott) Beitel, and John Maurer, Georgianne (David) Thomas and Uncle Frank Porok. Greg had many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Greg and his family always lived in the Barberton and Copley area. He served his community as Chief of Police in Copley and as an officer at the Summit County Sheriff’s Department and the Northampton Police Dept. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the March of Dimes or Great Lakes Hospice. If you want to do something special, DVR every rerun of NCIS and CSI for him and Alex. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit, www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).