Joseph J. Ulichney, 74, passed away April 27. He was born January 6, 1943 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Joseph and Olga Ulichney. Joe proudly served his country in the Army, while serving in Korea as a tank driver. He worked most of his life at Ohio Brass and had retired from B & C Research. As a young man he owned horses and enjoyed riding them. Throughout his life he enjoyed classic cars, and even had the joy of owning a few. Joe also enjoyed relaxing and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed the time well spent with his granddaughter, Taylor. Joe is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; sons, Joe (Angie) Ulichney and Jeff Ulichney; granddaughter, Taylor; and his brother-in law and sister-in-law, Wade and Donna Jackson. Friends called at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, Tuesday, May, 2, from 6-8 p.m., where services were Wednesday, May 3, at 11 a.m., Father James Maloney officiated. Interment was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Ulichney Family Condolence Book is available at the funeral home website, BacherFuneralHome.com.330-825-3633.