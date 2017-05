Kate Morrison-Young, age 36 passed away April 29. She leaves behind children, Fayth, Hayden and Rhianna Young; husband, John Young; brother, Dustin Antal; and parents, Larry Morrison, Kathy and Dennis Antal. There will be no services, as cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the children for their education fund and sent to Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton.