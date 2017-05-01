Valeta Kay Horracks, 68, passed away Tuesday, April 25. A resident of Barberton for 48 years, Kay was a member of Community Gospel Tabernacle. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Erma Ruth Simmons; sister, Elsie Cox; father and mother-in-law Harold and Edie Horracks and brother-law, Harold “Bud” Horracks; survived by her husband of 49 years, Tom; daughter, Juanita Horracks; sister-in-law, Nancy Horracks; brother, Edward Simmons; sisters, Becca Simmons, Naomi (Melvin) Copper and Geneva (Frank) Crawford; many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be Friday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at the Community Gospel Tabernacle, 181 E. State St., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Donita Huffman officiating. Inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.