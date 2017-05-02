College Now hosts events for students and parents

Jim Eritano

Herald Staff Writer

College Now has announced the schedule of summer events designed to help high school students and their parents understand the available options for funding a college education. Jason Miller of College Now (Barberton) will present programs for three specific groups: students of the class of 2017, their parents, and anyone seeking a career change to one of the top 50 in-demand jobs in Ohio. Events for parents and students of the class of 2018 will begin in July.

College Now’s Senior Road Map events for students and parents of the class of 2018 will be July 27 and Aug. 1 from 5:30-6 p.m.

All events will be at the Barberton Public Library, 602 W. Park Ave. For information, or to register for events, call 330-319-2491. The summer schedule of all events is as follows: