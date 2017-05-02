College Now hosts events for students and parents
Jim Eritano
Herald Staff Writer
College Now has announced the schedule of summer events designed to help high school students and their parents understand the available options for funding a college education. Jason Miller of College Now (Barberton) will present programs for three specific groups: students of the class of 2017, their parents, and anyone seeking a career change to one of the top 50 in-demand jobs in Ohio. Events for parents and students of the class of 2018 will begin in July.
College Now’s Senior Road Map events for students and parents of the class of 2018 will be July 27 and Aug. 1 from 5:30-6 p.m.
All events will be at the Barberton Public Library, 602 W. Park Ave. For information, or to register for events, call 330-319-2491. The summer schedule of all events is as follows:
- May 10, Class of 2017 Parent Workshop (parents of the class of 2017) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- May 16, Student Aid Review & Loan Processing (students of the class of 2017) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- May 18, Student Aid Review & Loan Processing (students of the class of 2017) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- May 25, Ohio Top 50 in Demand Jobs (anyone seeking a living wage) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- May 26, Transition to College Workshop (students of the class of 2017) from 4 p.m. on 7 p.m.
- May 30, Student Aid Review & Loan Processing (students of the class of 2017) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- June 6, Class of 2017 Parent Workshop (parents of the class of 2017) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- June 19, Transition to College Workshop (students of the class of 2017) from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- July 20, Career Opportunities & Exploration (anyone seeking a new career) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- July 27, Senior Year Road Map (students and parents of the class of 2018) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 1, Senior Year Road Map (students & parents of the class of 2018) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 8, Get the 411 on Student Loans (anyone burdened by student loans) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.