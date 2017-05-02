Drug collection a success

The Drug Take-Back collection by the Barberton Police with the help of the Magic City Kiwanis and HCR ManorCare took in 245 pounds of unwanted or expired drugs, surpassing the spring 2016 collection of 230.8 pounds

Officers and volunteers gathered at the former downtown FirstMerit building in downtown Barberton, April 29 for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Take-Back event.

Norton Police in cooperation with the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy will collect unwanted prescription and over the counter medication Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the pharmacy, 3300 Greenwich Road, Suite 14. The police department will also accept firearms and ammunition homeowners want to safely dispose of.

Anyone wanting to dispose of unwanted medications do not have to wait until a take-back day. In Barberton unwanted drugs can be put in a drop box in the basement of the city building by the elevator or at the main fire station on Wooster Road W. In Norton a drop box is available in the lobby of the fire station on Greenwich Road.

Left to right: Chief Vince Morber, Officer Paul Laurella, Katy Yoak of HCR ManorCare and Kiwanis, Officer Jerry Antenucci and Emily Bishop, Elizabeth Wilson, Dick Waltz, Dick Orendas, Jimmie Hurbean and Bob Hurbean of the Kiwanis.