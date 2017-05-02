Mayor talks opiates, street repairs

This story was inadvertently cut off in the last edition. The story will be republished in its entirety this week.

Michelle DeShon

Herald Staff Writer

Mayor William Judge discussed the future of Barberton in his fifth State of the City address.

Judge said Barberton takes pride in being a community with a deep history. “You have proven durability, resiliency, dedication and innovation,” he said. Last year, the city celebrated it’s 125 anniversary and there have been periods of both growth and decline and the city continues to do more with less.

He said his administration is financially responsible. He said that they have met budget requirements and continued to build an emergency reserve fund which currently has over $600,000. He said they are working to build the fund to $1 million in the upcoming years to be used in times of emergency for public facilities and programs.

Judge said that when applying to grants to repair and resurface streets, they often get more than is needed so they can add new drains and curbs as well. The city is using aggressive maintenance cleaning programs to keep the sewer lines clear and water flowing. They are adding grates to water lines around the city to keep these large items, like railroad ties, tires and shopping carts, from entering the system.

He said through an initiative called “Barberton Forward, Neighborhoods First,” they are working to identify the borders of various neighborhoods, what makes them unique and what issues could be addressed. “The Magic City is alive and we’ll continue to fight to improve your quality of life,” said Judge.

Other topics discussed at the April 20 event were a new justice center and increased security at the current building, the arts and entertainment district, the recent expansion at Signet Jewelers, the addition of a handicapped accessible park and water mitigation.

Lastly, audience members wrote down questions for Judge. Someone asked if Barberton and Norton would merge and Judge said that there have been studies and it’s gone to voters and failed. It is not being discussed but the cities will continue to share resources. At another time in the address, he said that the Nash Heights Sanitary Sewer Project, costing about $8 million, will not increase Barberton residents’ bills pay for the project.

Another audience member asked about a sober living house in Barberton and suggested using vacant homes. Judge said the vacant homes are in too bad of a condition to be used there are many requirements that need to be met for one of these facilities. He said they are still working with partners like the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board (ADM Board) and Summit County Public Health. According to Judge, this epidemic is not something we can arrest our way out of.

Fire Chief Kim Baldwin said the event brings light to what is being done and what progress has been made.

Former State Rep. Greta Johnson said Barberton is a city that other cities of a similar size should aspire to be. “I’m impressed by the way he (Judge) has used local dollars to leverage state and federal dollars and I think it’s because of leadership like this that Barberton is where it is at now,” she said.