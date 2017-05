Kathryn Morrison-Young, 36, was found dead in the Norwood Street home where there had been over a dozen overdose calls in two years.

She had been arrested Jan. 27 and charged with permitting drug abuse, a first class misdemeanor, after Larry Bowan, 37, died in the home.

Evidence suggests she died of an overdose.

For more on this story, read upcoming issues of The Barberton Herald.

Herald stock photo by Rich Muller