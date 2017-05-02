Norton Schools levy passes, City Council vacancy filled

Norton City Schools officials are breathing a sigh of relief with voters approving the renewal of a 3 mills permanent improvement levy. According to unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections, the vote was 902 for and 662 against.

The unofficial results also show that Joe Kazy will fill the Ward 1 City Council seat vacant since the resignation of Rick Rodgers. Kazy received 211 votes, Jack Gainer 180, David Walton 48 and Jeromy Clark 15.

