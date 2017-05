Ronald R. Orman Sr., 76, passed away Sunday, April 30. He was a United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Ameritech with 35 years of service. Survived by his children, Ronald (Wendy) Orman Jr., Carla (Jim) Swiderski and Roy Orman and nine grandchildren. Private entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.