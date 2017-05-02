Scouts study naval history

Submitted by David Frantz

Members of Norton Boy Scout Troop 132 spent a weekend at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, in Buffalo, New York.

The park is home to the decommissioned cruiser USS Little Rock, built during World War II, and converted to a guided missile cruiser for Cold War service. After boarding ship, the scouts were given a brief history of the USS Little Rock as well as a lesson in naval terminology: floors are decks, walls are bulkheads, and the trick to telling the port side is the left-hand side of the ship vs the starboard side being the right-hand side of the ship: left and port both have four letters.

Meals were served onboard ship. The armaments room was staffed by volunteers from the Buffalo area wearing period uniforms from the many theaters of war. These volunteers helped bring history to life, and to teach these scouts what it was like during these times. Movies were played before lights out, including “The Fighting Sullivans” the story of the five brothers who all perished when their ship sunk in the Battle of the Solomon Islands during World War II.

The scouts slept in the same three-level bunks that were used by the Navy crew years ago. In the morning, Navy retirees who served aboard the Little Rock came on board to conduct guided tours of the ship, giving their unique perspective to the history of the ship.

Two other ships in the park were also open for exploration. The USS The Sullivans which received nine battle stars for World War II service and two for Korean service. The World War II era submarine USS Croaker was also open for all to explore.

The scouts and family members learned many interesting facts and history about the Navy, enjoyed exploring the ships, and came away with a better understanding and appreciation of the work of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Courtesy photos

Connor Betancourt and Eric Frantz visit the armaments room on the USS Little Rock.

Boy Scout Noah Lanter in the Armaments Room on the USS Little Rock.

The USS Croaker in front of the USS Little Rock at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.