John Michael Marock is wanted by Springfield Township Police Department for charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery and burglary and a violation of a protection order.

He is 6’2″ and about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Marock was last near Hilbish Road and may be in the Akron area. He should be considered a possible threat to life or property.

Contact Springfield Township Police at 330-643-2181.