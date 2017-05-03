Help location criminal

Police are searching for a New Jersey man who stole over $1,000 from people who used their debit cards at a gas pump at the Circle K in Norton, across from the plaza.

The suspect has been identified as Eddy Pimentel-Villa, 45, and there are believed to be two other accomplices involved.

A skimming device, which captures information stored in a card’s magnetic strip, was installed at one of the pumps at the gas station. Eight customers in Norton, Barberton and Tallmadge reporting having bank accounts depleted.

Police throughout Northeast Ohio are looking for the man. The first report occurred March 27 and a series of four reports occurred on April 9. In each case, the last transaction before the fraud was at the gas station.

The skimmer was found and sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identified and Investigation. To install the device, the suspect would have had to open the face of the pump and plug the device into the card reader and relocked the face of the pump.

Pimentel-Villa has criminal history in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

If you know of Pimentel-Villa’s location, contact police at 330-706-0084.