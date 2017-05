Rexford B. Chancey Jr., 65, passed away Monday, May 1. Rex was a life resident of the Barberton area and retired from JR Engineering Corporation. Survived by his brother, Jim; along with many cousins. Funeral service will be Friday, noon at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave, Barberton, with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.