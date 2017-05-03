Together Again

Roy F. Worley, 83, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 27. Roy was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He retired as Human Resource Director of Manufacturing for Chrysler Corporation after 33 years of service. Roy attended the Central Assembly of God in Vero Beach, Florida and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Lois Worley; parents, Elura and Lawrence Worley; sisters, Katherine Mosley and Earlene Shue; survived by his daughters, Vickie (Frank) Capaldo and Konnie Miracle; grandchildren, Cassandra (Evan) Clark and Christopher Capaldo; great-grandchildren, Porter and Everett Clark; sister, Merry Underwood; brother, Larry Worley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday 10 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Adam Speas officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Friday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VNA of Vero Beach, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.