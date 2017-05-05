Jason M. Roma, 38, passed away peacefully into the arms of God after a short illness May 4, at the Arbors of Fairlawn. Jason was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and had been an area resident all his life. He was a graduate of East High School and The University of Akron with an English degree. Jason worked as a substitute teacher for Akron Public Schools. He was a member of Wintergreen Ledges Church of God where he hosted a radio show on the internet. Jason’s passion was writing and journalism. Survivors include his father Pastor Jim (Maryann) Roma; mother Ann (Gregory) Walker; grandmother Susanna Roma; brothers Jeremy and Aaron Roma; sister Suzanne (Matthew) Fetter; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Wintergreen Ledges Church of God, 1889 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, 44320. Pastors Dan Betts and Jim Roma officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours will be Tuesday, May 9, from 4-8 p.m. at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton and also one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).