Panthers win Mogadore Wildcat Invitational

Ho Hoffman

Herald staff Writer

It was a big week for the Norton boys track team.

Not only did they win the Mogadore Wildcat Invitational but beat Field and Streetsboro in Portage Trail competition.

The win at Mogadore was the second year in a row they have won the event. Norton compiled 139 points to outdistance Manchester 112 and Ravenna 98.5 in the ten team event.

The Panthers won six events and were second in five others, Tyler Scott took both the 400 and Long Jump. Single winners were Matt Bradshaw Discus, Max Dixon High Jump, Archie Merchant 110 hurdles the 4×100 and the 4×400 relays.

Norton had split the team Saturday as another contingent participated in the The Chippewa Ernie Moore Invitational.

In the PTC dual meet Norton had 11 first in the 81-47 win over Field and eight firsts in the 75-53 victory over Streetsboro. The deciding factors were the field events (discus, shot, high jump, long jump) where Norton outscored the rockets 27-9.

The two wins gives Norton second place in the PTC league standings at 7-1 behind undefeated Woodridge.

The PTC tournament is May 10 and 12 at Ctrestwood with a 4:30 starting time.