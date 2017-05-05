Robbery suspects include Barberton man

Jacob K. Onusic, 23, of Snyder Avenue in Barberton and Davonne C. Jacobs, 23, of Byers Avenue in Akron have been arrested in connection with the robbery of Check into Cash at 1940 Buchholzer Boulevard in Akron.

The robbery occurred at approximately 3 p.m. May 4. The suspect collected an unreported amount of cash from the cash drawers and safe before fleeing.

Officers stopped a car near the intersection of E. Tallmadge Avenue and Ranney Street where Jacobs and Onusic were taken into custody, Recovered was money, a mask, bandana and the vehicle involved in the robbery.

Onusic was charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of abduction. Jacobs was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of abduction. They were booked into the Summit County Jail.

According to police some of the charges are related to robberies of Check into Cash businesses at 2174 Romig Road and 496 S. Canton Road.

Jacob K. Onusic

Davonne C. Jacobs

