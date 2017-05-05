Together Again

Rondal Walker, 87, passed away peacefully May 4. He was surrounded by his loving family and is once again in the arms of his loving wife, Mary Ann Walker. He was born February 17, 1931 in Kentucky and was a lifelong Wildcat basketball fan. Anyone who knew Rondal knew that family meant everything to him. He was everyone’s quiet source of strength as he provided unconditional love and words of wisdom. He loved his wife deeply and together they impacted the lives of those they touched. He is survived by his six children: Lance (Cheryl) Walker, Ronda (Mark) DeOrio, Terry (Terry) Warner, Rondal (Karen) Walker, Richard (Robin) Walker and Robert (Joyce) Walker. He loved special moments with his eighteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. From sporting events, academic awards, dance recitals and school activities, “Papaw” or “Grandpa” was always there focused on celebrating the many little milestones his family experienced. After graduating from Olive Hill High School, he served in the Navy. After his service, he worked in field of construction. Upon retirement, he filled his days babysitting his grandchildren. His care of and commitment to family will be forever cherished by the grandchildren who grew up learning from him and modeling their values after his. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home Monday, May 8, 5 – 7 p.m. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, at the funeral home. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Summa Hospice. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).