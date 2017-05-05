School celebrates diversity

Barberton City Schools recently celebrated the 2017 Cultural Festival.

Randa Nemer, teacher of English as a Second Language courses for the district, brought together English teachers, families of students and community members to celebrate the cultural diversity in the district.

Attendees brought in foods to represent their cultural backgrounds and countries. Speakers shared emotional stories of immigrating to America. Nemer’s father, Manuel Nemer is an immigrant of Lebanon. He said that he started working the day after he came to the country and worked 12 hours a day every day of the week.

Two sixth grade students, Amir Halilovic from Bosnia and Noe Guerrero from Mexico, shared their stories of starting their lives in America and how the school district and their teachers are helping them learn English and prepare for their futures.