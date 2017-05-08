Debra Luann Jost (nee Brown), 54, died April 30. Born in Akron, she lived in either Ohio or Florida for the past 20 years, and had received her degree in hospitality management from University of Phoenix. Debra was truly a “free spirit,” and a loving mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her father Lawrence Brown and brother Brian Brown, she is survived by her mother LaVerna Brown; sons Dusty J.W. Kimes, Remy Kimes and Michael Thomas Jost; grandchildren Hannah Kimes, Kayden Kimes, Hope Neal and Sophie Kimes; brothers Steven Wayne and Michael Wade Brown. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road (Rt. 91) in Stow for visitation Saturday, May 13, from 3-5 p.m.