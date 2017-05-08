Donald Lee Pritchard passed unexpectedly at age 61. He will always be remembered for being full of life and his sense of humor that could keep the whole room laughing. He was a true blue collar man who would do anything he could for family and friends and will be sincerely missed. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Pritchard; daughter, Bethany (Sean) Conner; mother, Bertie Lego; brother, Samuel (Karen) Pritchard; sister, Kimberly (Ted) Click; sister, Linda Pritchard; father-in-law, Dwyane Stutler; sister-in-law, Sherry Sullivan; brother-in-law, Terry (Kathy) Stutler; sister-in-law, Bethany (Jeff) Biagetti; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Pritchard Jr., and mother-in-law, Janice Stutler. Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 9, at 3 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton, OH 44203 with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service at the funeral home.