Gary Lee Dingey, 36, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 6. Born July 20, 1980 to William and the late Brenda Dingey in Barberton, Ohio. Gary loved all sports, “Go Steelers,” hunting, fishing, playing in the pool tournaments at Chuggers, spending time with family and friends and traveling to the Philippines to see his fiancée. Gary was a loving and good hearted person that would do anything to help anybody. Those who knew and loved him will miss him greatly. Preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, William Sr. and Shirley Dingey and Mary Collins. Gary is survived by his father, William of Wadsworth; brother, John (Wendy) of Canton; sister, Martina (Robert) Terepka of Norton; fiancée, Airmen Gamao and god-daughter of the Philippines; many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins; special friend, Howard Johnson and his extended family and friends from Gojo, Chuggers and the Philippines. A memorial service will be Tuesday May 9, 1 p.m. at the Green Family Worship Center, 4022 Cottage Grove Road, Uniontown, OH 44685 with Pastor Richard Hoskins officiating. The family will receive friends from Noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church in Gary’s memory.