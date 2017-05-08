James R. Jodon, age 30, went home to be with the Lord May 4. He was born October 27, 1986 in Barberton, Ohio. James graduated from Barberton High School in 2005 and attended the Pittsburgh Culinary Institute. He was a very active member of The Church on the Boulevard in Kenmore where he also volunteered. He had a magnetic personality and touched many lives. Survived by father, Jimmy; step-mother, Brandi Jodon; mother, Lisa (Bill) Graber; siblings, Cory (Kia), Nikki (Frankie), Dillon (Amber), Justin (Cassie), Jared, and Tyler; grandparents, Gus and Joanne Karos; children, Maely and Gabe; girlfriend, Nikki; and loved by a very large family and many friends. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at The Church on the Boulevard, 754 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, OH 44314 with Pastor Ron Mohlmaster II officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203.