Mary Nemeth (Lewis, nee Mikolich), born, February 13, 1925 in Slovenia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 6, at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Mikolich and sister, Antonia Bowling; she leaves behind three daughters, Linda (Bill) White of Silver Lake, Carol Lewis of Barberton and Nancy Snow of Akron; five grandchildren, Richard (Dawn), Jeffrey and Laura Gardner and Bill and Kelly Snow; in addition to four great-grandchildren, Kearsti Gardner, Juliana, Haylie and Austin Snow. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the nurses, aides and staff at the Hospice Care Center who were so kind and took such wonderful care of our mother. We are so grateful for their support. Following Mary’s request, there will be no calling hours. Cremation has taken place. Private services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic VNS Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, OH 44333.

“If you can remember me, I will be with you always.” – Isabel Allende.