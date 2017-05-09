Nancy J. Shoemaker (nee Hood), 69, passed away Monday, May 8. (17 days before the 50th Wedding Anniversary to her husband, Bill Shoemaker). Nancy’s husband, Bill thought, “She was the most beautiful girl he ever knew.” She grew up in Barberton and was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1965. Nancy loved to take vacations, to visit family and friends across the country. She leaves her husband, Bill; son, Scott; grandson, Kai; sisters, Sherry Varga and Sandra Roe; along with many other loving relatives and friends. Nancy will be in Heaven with her mother, Margaret and father, Howard whom she greatly missed. Funeral service will be Saturday 10 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Friday from 6-8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service Saturday.