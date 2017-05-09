Ricky M. Hillyer, 58, passed away May 5, at his residence in Zanesville. Rick was born in Barberton where he owned Rick’s Remodeling. Preceded in death by his parents Raylan and Edna; and baby boy Hillyer; Survivors include his wife Linda (nee Ide); sons Ricky Jr., Tim and Cody Hillyer; grandchildren Ricky III, Dylan, Harmony, Elysha, Haylee and Adam; brothers Raylan Jr. (Karen), Guy (Donna), Bill (Bernadette) and Doug; and ex-wife Terrie Hillyer. Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, May 10, from noon-1 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Graveside Services to follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).