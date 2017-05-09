Safe bicycling project reaches milestone at BEE

Rich Muller, Herald Staff Writer

Free bicycle helmets were distributed to Barberton Elementary East students who rode their bikes to school.

The goals of the distribution by volunteers from Akron Children’s Hospital were to promote fitness, safety rules for bicyclists, properly choose a helmet and promote wearing it.

Second-grader Nate received the 500th helmet from Safe Mobility Project which is conducted by the hospital in collaboration with a three-year Goodyear Foundation grant.

“The act of riding to school is a great benefit for students because they’re able to increase test scores, they’re more alert in class and they perform better throughout the school day just by walking their bike into school,” said Heather Trnka of Children’s Hospital.

“Barberton has one of the highest rates of unintentional injuries for children under the age of 18, both in car seats and in bicycles,” Trnka stated. That has made the city one of the program’s target areas.

According to Trnka injuries are reduced by 80 percent when bicycle helmets are properly worn.

Heather Trnka of Akron Children’s Hospital adjusts Elementary East second-grader Nate’s new helmet. It was the 500th helmet given by the hospital.