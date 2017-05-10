BHS students inducted in national organization

Barberton High School had their thirty-eighth annual National Honor Society Induction Ceremony.

Student inductees were Morgan Andrew, Taylor Asbury, Jaret Barclay, Alexis Fichter, Catherine Gable, Jordan Greynolds, Dzyre Jenkins, Alexis Jones, Adam Keeling, Jenna Kelley, Keith Kriston, Brevan Mitchell, Torie Mitchell, Tyler Mitchell, Brynn Parker, Hannah Rockich, Steven Rockich, Zachary Scalf, Matilyn Tewell and Nelson Velo.

This society is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students who demonstrate excellence in service, leadership and character.