Board discussing school property use

Norton Board of Education members, superintendent David Dunn and future superintendent Dana Addis conducted a brief open meeting before entering into executive session to discuss the sale or purchase of property.

Also attending the executive session were Norton Mayor Mike Zita, City Administrator Valerie Wax Carr, Finance Director Ron Messner and Law Director Justin Markey plus two representatives from the Auditor of State.

From left to right are board member Dennis Ule, Dana Addis, Cindy Webel, treasurer Stephanie Hagenbush, board president Jason Sams, board members Jennifer Bennett and Rob Knight.