Helen I. Fratt, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 10. Born in Marion County, West Virginia March 6, 1929, she was a resident of Barberton for 40 years and retired from Babcock & Wilcox Cafeteria. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis and daughter, Linda Dodd. Helen is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Jim) Tasker and Donna (Paul) Long; grandchildren, Melinda, Jimmy, Cynthia, Beth, Teresa and Helena; great-grandchildren, Cody, James, O’ryan, Cheyenne, Christopher, Jacob and Luke; sister, Sammie (Roger) Cottrill; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Helen’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Doylestown Health Care for the care and support she and they received. Funeral service will be Friday 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive family and friends from noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of your choice.