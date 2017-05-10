Ruth Marie Hagen, age 88, passed away May 8. She was born Sept. 22, 1928 in Kitchener, Ontario. She was a member of St. Andrew’s in Norton. Ruth enjoyed being with her family and friends and attending her grandchildren’s activities. She also liked going to casinos, had a love of horses and Canada. She enjoyed spending time at the cottage in Canada and traveling to Florida. Most of all, she loved to take care of her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Arthur Hagen and daughter, Karen Eileen Gondor. Survived by her daughters, Holly (Daniel) Antell, Tracy (James) Thomas, and Heather Hagen-Horn (Richard); son-in-law, David Gondor; grandchildren, Jonathan, Joseph (Ashley), Tyler, Emily, Alexandria, Kierston, Natalie, Nicole, Sidney, and McKenzie; 3 great-grandchildren, Camirynn, Madison and Isaac; extended family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Road, Norton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 70 W. Streetsboro St. Suite 201 Hudson, OH 44236.