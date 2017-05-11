Catherine R. Otto, 79, passed away May 9, unexpectedly after a brief illness. She was a life resident of Barberton and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Catherine retired from Chase Bank with 35 years of service and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ida Dillworth and sister, Josephine Isner; survived by her daughter, Marlene Otto and son, Jim Otto; along with other family members and friends. Mass of Christian burial was at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St., N.W., Barberton 44203. A private graveside service for immediate family was at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic VNS Justin Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, OH 44333.