Donald A. Hutchinson, 70, passed away at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Akron City Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family as he peacefully left our world for his heavenly home. A 1964 graduate of Norton High School, Don “Hutch” Hutchinson excelled in athletics, playing football, baseball and basketball for the Panthers all four years. After graduation, Don enlisted in the United States Navy Reserve in Dec. 1967 and served as a Boatswain’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Ozark which operated in the Atlantic fleet. Following his four years of Navy service, Don worked at B&W for 43 years as a foreman. Don was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge 568 in Barberton. An active Norton Class of ’64 classmate, Don loved helping plan class reunions. He enjoyed going to lunch with his B&W “Connoisseur’s Club”. A lover of all things Irish, Don enjoyed celebrating his heritage as well as that of his wife so he could be frequently be found at polka dances. He loved golf, fishing and wood-working. He loved spending time on his farm taking care of his donkey, Chico, and his miniature horse, Shadow, who also miss their daddy terribly. Don Hutchinson is survived by his loving wife Barbara (King) Hutchinson of Seville, son Donnie Hutchinson, daughter Lori (Hutchinson) Stellabuto and son-in-law Mike Stellabuto, all of Barberton, step-daughter Kim (Daniska) Villalva and step-son in-law Alex Villalva of Dayton, step-son Brian Daniska and step-daughter in-law April (Carter) Daniska of Alliance, grandsons John and Vincent Stellabuto, Sammy and Benny Villalva, granddaughters Kasilyn Shenigo and Shelby Hutchinson, grandson Cameron Daniska and granddaughter Ella Daniska, father James Hutchinson and Julie “Cookie” Hutchinson of Barberton, brother Jim Hutchinson and sister-in-law Yvonne (Smith) Hutchinson of Doylestown, sister Carol (Hutchinson) Patana of St. Louis, Missouri, sister Judy (Hutchinson) Gnap and brother-in-law Paul Gnap of Barberton,. He is preceded in death by his mother, Audrey (Lee) Hutchinson. Don showed us true courage and strength throughout his battle, never surrendering to fear or pain. His hope and perseverance to get better through this very difficult illness remind us all to cherish every day we have with our loved ones. He fought hard up until the very end when God called him home. We will all miss his beautiful smile, jolly laugh and huge heart. Don leaves an emptiness in our hearts that will only be filled when we see him again. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, May 15, at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 9282 Acme Road, Seville. Pastor Ed Kropa officiating. Calling hours will be Sunday, May 14, 3-7 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton and also Monday, one hour prior to the service at the church. Private burial Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Because Don found so much joy in caring for animals, donations may be made to Pawsabilities (Summit County Humane Society), G.R.I.N. (Golden Retrievers in Need, Medina County) or Golden Treasures (Medina County). To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).