Elizabeth “Betty” J. Burgess, 84, passed away Tuesday, May 9. A life resident of Barberton. Betty was active with several senior organizations and enjoyed doing crafts, reading and playing games, especially Scrabble, Aggravation and Nintendo. Preceded in death by her husband, Norman; brother, Dave Kyer and best buds, Virginia Southard and Faye Roberts; survived by her daughters, Deborah (Michael) Smith and Sharon (Dennis) Weber; grandsons, Justin (Jaqui) and Jordan (Victoria) Weber, Joshua and Jared Smith; great-granddaughters, Scarlett and Eliza; sister, Linda McDonald; brother, Walt (Sue) Kyer; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Monday 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service.